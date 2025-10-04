The Indian Awaaz

India beat West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first test at Ahmedabad

Oct 4, 2025

India thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the first Test at Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad, today, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after a dominant all-round performance.

After bowling out the visitors for 162 in the first innings, India declared its innings at 448 runs, built on centuries from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and debutant Dhruv Jurel. The trio helped India gaininga  286-run lead.

The West Indies faltered again in their second innings, dismissed for 146. The Indian bowling attack, led by Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja, maintained relentless pressure to seal the win on Day three.

The second match of the series will be played on the 10th of this month at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

