Bangladesh bars cricketer Shakib from national team after Facebook row

October 3, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan has declared that Shakib Al Hasan will never play for Bangladesh again, escalating an online spat that began with the cricketer’s birthday greeting to ousted PM Sheikh Hasina.

“He cannot be allowed to carry Bangladesh’s flag or wear its jersey,” Asif told a TV channel, adding: “Whose hands are stained with the blood of students and people cannot be allowed.”

Shakib had posted, “Happy birthday, Apa”, with Hasina’s photo on Sunday, prompting Asif to retort online. Shakib replied, “So finally someone admits… I was not given the Bangladesh jersey again. Perhaps one day I will return to my motherland. I love Bangladesh.”

Asif later cited Shakib’s links to Awami League politics and allegations of “share market scams, money laundering, financial fraud,” questioning why he should be “rehabilitated just because he is a good cricketer.”

Shakib insisted his greeting was not political: “She has always followed cricket… There was no other motive.”

The row confirms what many in cricket circles suspected— that political tensions had blocked Shakib’s farewell Test last year. His supporters now argue sport should be kept separate from politics, while critics say no athlete is above scrutiny.