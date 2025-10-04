The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ SPORTS

Bangladesh bars cricketer Shakib from national team after Facebook row

Oct 3, 2025

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 11:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s interim government youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan has declared that Shakib Al Hasan will never play for Bangladesh again, escalating an online spat that began with the cricketer’s birthday greeting to ousted PM Sheikh Hasina.

“He cannot be allowed to carry Bangladesh’s flag or wear its jersey,” Asif told a TV channel, adding: “Whose hands are stained with the blood of students and people cannot be allowed.”

Shakib had posted, “Happy birthday, Apa”, with Hasina’s photo on Sunday, prompting Asif to retort online. Shakib replied, “So finally someone admits… I was not given the Bangladesh jersey again. Perhaps one day I will return to my motherland. I love Bangladesh.”

Asif later cited Shakib’s links to Awami League politics and allegations of “share market scams, money laundering, financial fraud,” questioning why he should be “rehabilitated just because he is a good cricketer.”

Shakib insisted his greeting was not political: “She has always followed cricket… There was no other motive.”

The row confirms what many in cricket circles suspected— that political tensions had blocked Shakib’s farewell Test last year. His supporters now argue sport should be kept separate from politics, while critics say no athlete is above scrutiny.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices: Indian envoy Verma

Oct 4, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ OTHER TOP STORIES

Indian medical student found dead in Dhaka

Oct 3, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to Visit India

Oct 3, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

कृषि शिक्षा में सरलता; 20% स्नातक सीटें ICAR राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा के माध्यम से भरी जाएंगी

4 October 2025 12:57 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
CAMPUS

Relief for Students, Parents as Govt Streamlines Agricultural Education Admissions

4 October 2025 12:50 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices: Indian envoy Verma

4 October 2025 12:13 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Proposes Presumptive Tax Regime to End FDI Disputes

4 October 2025 12:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments