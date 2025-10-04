Indian medical student found dead in Dhaka

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 11:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Police in Dhaka have recovered the body of Nida Khan, a 19-year-old Indian MBBS student at Ad-din Momin Medical College.

Local police chief Syed Md Akhtar said they found her hanging in her hostel room in South Keraniganj early Sunday: “We received information at 4:15am and recovered the body.”

Nida, from Rajasthan, was a second-year student in the 2023-24 session. College authorities said she had been expelled after being caught cheating in an exam on Saturday, and police suspect she committed suicide.

A post-mortem was conducted at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. The Indian embassy has been contacted to repatriate the body. The CID forensic team has also collected evidence.