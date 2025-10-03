Afghanistan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to Visit India

Last Updated on October 3, 2025 10:11 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEW DELHI

The United Nations Security Council has approved travel ban exemptions for Amir Khan Muttaqi, the Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, to visit India from October 9 to 16. Under a Security Council resolution, certain individuals linked to the Taliban are subject to travel bans.

However, the resolution allows the Council to grant exemptions for official duties or medical exemptions. This marks the first high-level visit by a Taliban leader to New Delhi since the group took power in Afghanistan in 2021.