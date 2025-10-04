Bangladesh, India emotionally linked by shared sacrifices: Indian envoy Verma

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has said that the two neighbours are “emotionally linked” by the shared sacrifices of the 1971 Liberation War.

“India and Bangladesh share a unique and special relationship. They are connected by history and geography,” Verma said during his visit to Dhaka’s Dhakeshwari National Temple with his wife.

Calling Durga Puja a shared heritage, he added: “These festivities remind us that our cultural bonds are older and deeper than our national boundaries… the true strength of our relationship lies in our people and their shared traditions and mutual respect.”

Durga Puja, he said, is a celebration of “culture, inclusivity and compassion” symbolising “victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and hope over despair.”

Praying on Ashtami, Verma wished that goddess Durga bless all with “wisdom, compassion, peace, prosperity, happiness and harmony” and give strength to nurture the bonds between the two peoples.

Indian High Commission in Dhaka marks Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary: The Indian High Commission in Dhaka on Thursday observed the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, paying homage to his life and teachings.

Officials and dignitaries gathered to remember Gandhi’s enduring message of peace, truth and non-violence. The mission reaffirmed its commitment to uphold his ideals, calling them “timeless” in addressing modern challenges.

Born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gandhi led India’s freedom struggle through non-violent resistance (Satyagraha) and became a global icon of peaceful protest. His principles continue to inspire movements for civil rights, equality and justice worldwide.