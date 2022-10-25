Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya to open for devotees in January 2024

AMN

Almost 50% of the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh has been completed. The temple will open for devotees in January 2024. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust today invited the media, for the first time, to see the progress of the Ram Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inspected the construction work of the temple on the eve of Deepawali amidst the celebration of the grand Deepotsava in Ayodhya.

AIR correspondent reports, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai today apprised the media about the progress of construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He said the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is almost 30% complete, and it would be ready by December next year. Ramlala would be seated in the sanctum sanctorum in January twenty twenty-four. By the end of year twenty twenty-four, the ground floor and first floor of the Ram temple will also be ready.

In the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, devotees will have darshan of Lord Rama from a distance of thirty feet. Ram Darbar will be established on the first floor of the temple.

There would be twelve gates in the temple and the main gate of the Ram Mandir will be named Singh Dwar. Soon the construction of the temple’s wall will also begin. Granite stones are being used in the construction of the temple.

Around four hundred pillars will be constructed in the Ram temple. Earthquake-resistant technology has been used in the construction of the temple.

The Ram Mandir is being built on a land spread across 2.77 acres and the estimated construction cost of the grand temple is around Rs. 1800 crore.