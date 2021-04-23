Shops, malls to open in Bangladesh from 25 April

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh announced a major relaxation in the ongoing third week of the nationwide strict lockdown on Friday. The Cabinet Division of the government of Bangladesh issued the directive allowing shops and malls to open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from April 25. However, in view of the continuing pandemic, people will be required to observe the health guidelines issued by the government.

The State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told the media in Dhaka on Friday that the ongoing lockdown will not be extended beyond 28 April. All spheres of public activity will be gradually opened but the ‘no mask-no service’ rule will be implemented strictly.

Bangladesh had announced a countrywide lockdown on 5 April amid surging cases of Covid 19 in the country. It was further extended till April 21 and then to April 28 which is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, the COVID 19 pandemic claimed 88 deaths in Bangladesh on Friday. The death toll in the country has gone up to 10,869. During the same period, 3629 fresh Corona Positive cases were also reported in the country.

However, the positivity rate of the samples collected for testing continued to decline. On Friday the positivity rate declined to 14 percent marking a significant fall from over 22 percent as on 3 March.