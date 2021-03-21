Political parties intensify campaigning in poll bounds states, UT
Hate can have no safe harbor in America, says President Joe Biden after murder of six Asian-Americans
India crosses landmark milestone of 4 crore Covid vaccinations
US Defence Secy Lloyd James Austin calls on PM Modi; discuss defence ties & stability in Indo-Pacific region
इंडियन आवाज़     21 Mar 2021 04:35:51      انڈین آواز

Shooting World Cup;Yashaswini Deswal wins Gold, India claim four medals

Harpal Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 20 March  Yashaswini Deswal  beat compatriot Manu Bhaker in the Women’s 10M Air Pistol event  to  win first gold for India in the  International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.  Victoria Chaikha of Belarus won the bronze. 

The hosts  won three more medals on the day with Divyansh  Panwar  claiming  bronze in the  10M Air Rifle and Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma   grabbing  silver and bronze respectively in the  10M Air Pistol.

In the Women’s 10M Air Pistol, Yashaswini not only topped the qualification round with a score of 579, but also led from the start in the final to win her second ISSF World Cup gold. She had won gold in the Rio World Cup back in 2019. She shot 238.8 while Manu shot 236.7 in a  low-scoring final.

Earlier  world number one Divyansh  Panwar won the hosts their  first medal of the event, when he overcame a slow start to finish with 228.1 to finish third. American Lucas Kozeniesky won gold while Hungarian super-shot Istvan Peni won silver. Arjun Babuta, the second Indian in the field, finished fifth.

In the 10M Air Pistol, Saurabh Chaudhary was in line for gold before the 24thand final shot, but Iranian t Javad Foroughi shot a 10.5 to Saurabh’s 9.8, to overcome the 0.3 deficit for a first ISSF World Cup gold.

In the fourth final of the day, Anjum Moudgil ended d fifth in the Women’s 10M Air Rifle after being in contention for a long while.

The day  belonged to the USA, who won both the Air Rifle gold medals and  registered a 1-2 in the Women’s 10M Air Rifle, where Mary Tucker won gold with 251.5 and Alison Weisz won silver with 250.4. Denes Eszter of Hungary won bronze with  230.2

SPORTS

T T: Qualification in mixed event is India’s best chance of medal in Olympics – Sharath Kamal

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 20 March : Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra confirmed  th ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

The Indian Awaaz