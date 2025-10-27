The Indian Awaaz

Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates NSC Seed Processing Plants, Launches Online Booking System

Oct 27, 2025

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inaugurates NSC Seed Processing Plants, Launches Online Booking System

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today inaugurated the National Seeds Corporation’s (NSC) state-of-the-art seed processing plant in New Delhi. Addressing the inauguration, Mr Chouhan emphasized that these plants will ensure easy availability of high-quality seeds to farmers, significantly increasing agricultural productivity.

The agriculture Minister said that ensuring the availability of quality seeds is essential as the ministry was receiving complaints related to fake and substandard seeds. 

Mr. Chouhan also virtually inaugurated five NSC seed processing plants located in Bareilly, Dharwad, Hassan, Suratgarh, and Raichur. In this regard, the Minister noted that the Beej Bhawan in Pusa has a processing capacity of one ton per hour, while the other five plants can each process four tons per hour.

Additionally, the Minister launched the Seed Management 2.0 system and an online seed booking platform, which will allow farmers to book their seed requirements online, ensuring greater transparency and availability. 

Highlighting the role of the National Seeds Corporation in the sector of agriculture, Mr Chouhan said that it is not just to sustain livelihoods but also to strengthen the nation’s food reserves. The Minister also urged the NSC to prepare a roadmap to ensure good quality seeds reach small and marginal farmers. 

