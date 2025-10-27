Govt Approves Rs 5,532 Crore Investment for 7 Electronics Plants Under ECMS

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 9:44 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

The Union Government has approved the first tranche of seven applications under the Electronic Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) today. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that these all applications entailed a total investment of five thousand 532 crore rupees. These projects will lead to production of components worth 36 thousand 559 crore rupees. These projects are expected to generate over five thousand direct jobs.

The approved projects span Multi-Layer PCBs, HDI PCBs, Camera Module Sub-Assemblies, Laminates, and Polypropylene Film, reinforcing India’s growing self-reliance in core electronic components.

Talking to the media in New Delhi today, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that seven plants of electronics components manufacturing have been approved. He added that these plants will fulfill domestic demand.

These plants will be established across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, further strengthening India’s regional manufacturing depth and balanced industrial growth.