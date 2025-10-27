Final Trade Oct 27: Sensex Gains 567 Pts, Nifty Nears 26,000 Mark

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 10:45 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Domestic equity benchmarks kicked off the trading week on a firm footing, supported by sustained buying across key sectors and upbeat global cues. The BSE Sensex surged 567 points or 0.67% to close at 84,779, while the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 171 points or 0.66% to finish at 25,966.

Investor sentiment remained buoyant through the session as easing bond yields and strong corporate earnings from select large-cap companies boosted optimism. Broader market participation also improved, reflecting strength across mid-cap and small-cap counters.

At the BSE, the Mid-Cap Index climbed 0.7%, while the Small-Cap Index added 0.5%, both extending last week’s gains.

Top Movers in the Sensex Pack

Out of the 30 Sensex constituents, 22 stocks closed in the green, underscoring widespread buying interest.

Top Gainers: Bharti Airtel led the rally with gains of over 2.5%, followed closely by Reliance Industries and Eternal Ltd., both rising 2.2% each.

Major Losers: Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped 1.7%, Bharat Electronics Ltd. (BEL) dropped 1.6%, and Infosys declined 1.3%, weighed down by profit booking in select banking and IT counters.

Sector-Wise Performance at BSE

Out of the 21 sectoral indices, 19 ended in the green, reflecting a broad-based rally across industries. Only the Utilities index remained flat, while Healthcare saw marginal weakness.

Top Performing Sectors:

Telecommunication (+2.4%) – Led by gains in Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, the sector surged amid expectations of tariff hikes and expanding 5G penetration.

Oil & Gas (+1.5%) – Reliance Industries and ONGC posted solid gains on firm crude prices and upbeat refining margins.

Energy (+1.4%) – Supported by strength in integrated energy firms and power generation stocks.

Realty (+1.4%) – Continued investor interest in property developers following strong housing demand and lower borrowing costs.

Lagging Sectors:

Healthcare (-0.1%) – Minor correction after recent gains, as investors booked profits in top pharma counters such as Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy’s.

Utilities (Flat) – Range-bound movement due to mixed earnings outlook.

Market Breadth and Volume Trend

The market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange remained positive, with 2,178 stocks advancing, 2,114 declining, and 210 remaining unchanged. This reflects a balanced yet optimistic market sentiment.

Analysts said that the sustained inflow of domestic institutional funds, coupled with improved earnings visibility, has helped maintain upward momentum. However, they cautioned that intermittent profit booking could continue as indices approach psychological resistance levels.

Outlook

Market participants are now eyeing quarterly GDP data and global macroeconomic cues for further direction. Analysts expect the Nifty to test the 26,000-mark in the near term, provided the current momentum in large-cap stocks continues.