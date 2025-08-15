Shivraj Singh Chouhan chairs key meeting with state ministers, announces ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for Rabi crop

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Thursday chaired a crucial meeting in New Delhi with state agriculture ministers, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Dr. M.L. Jat, and senior officials and scientists from various states to discuss critical agricultural initiatives.

The meeting focused on addressing fertiliser and urea shortages, certification of bio-stimulants, preparations for the upcoming Rabi crop under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, the National Mission on Natural Farming, boosting pulses and oilseeds production, formulating a five-year agricultural action plan, settling crop insurance claims in disaster-affected areas, and promoting the toll-free number for resolving farmers’ grievances.

Extending Independence Day greetings, Chouhan announced that a two-day conference on the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ for the Rabi crop will be held in New Delhi on September 15–16, with the campaign’s formal launch scheduled for October 3, 2025, coinciding with Vijay Parv. The campaign will run until Dhanteras on October 18. He urged state agriculture ministers to prepare thoroughly for the initiative and announced that he would write to chief ministers to ensure the participation of agriculture ministers and senior officials at the conference. Chouhan also directed states to compile data on fertiliser requirements for the Rabi season for detailed discussions at the conference.

The minister reviewed preparations for the National Mission on Natural Farming, set to be launched by the Prime Minister on August 23, and instructed officials to ensure readiness to meet its targets. Progress under the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in 100 districts was also discussed.

Emphasising the need to increase pulses and oilseeds production, Chouhan urged state ministers to personally lead these efforts to meet national demand. He raised concerns about fake fertilisers and urea, directing state governments to take strict action against misuse. Noting that only 600 of the 30,000 bio-stimulant products previously sold have been certified, he stressed that only certified products should reach farmers and condemned the practice of forcing farmers to buy additional products with fertilisers.

State agriculture ministers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Punjab highlighted challenges, including the need for additional urea supplies and financial assistance for crop damage due to natural disasters. Chouhan attributed the increased urea demand to higher sowing of crops like rice and maize due to good rainfall or potential misuse for non-agricultural purposes. He assured that genuine farming needs would be met promptly but warned that misuse would face strict action. He urged states to form monitoring committees to ensure proper urea use.

Chouhan directed officials to develop a five-year agricultural action plan incorporating suggestions from progressive farmers, experts, and stakeholders. He also called for wider publicity of the ministry’s toll-free number for addressing farmers’ grievances. On the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, he reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency, with compensation directly transferred to farmers’ accounts. Delays in claim settlements by insurance companies or state governments will incur an additional 12% interest paid to farmers.

Reaffirming the Prime Minister’s call to adopt Swadeshi, Chouhan stressed that the interests of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen would not be compromised. The government remains dedicated to achieving agricultural development and safeguarding the agriculture sector, he added.