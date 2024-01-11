इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 12:29:17      انڈین آواز

Sheikh Hasina takes oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for fifth time

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was sworn in today as the Prime Minister of the Bangladesh for the fourth consecutive term – the fifth overall. President Mohammed Shahabuddin administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and members of the new cabinet at Bangabhaban, Dhaka. Ms. Sheikh Hasina will serve as the 12th Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She is 76-year-old.

Earlier in the afternoon, president Mohammed Shahabuddin appointed 25 Ministers and 11 State Ministers as members of the new cabinet. In a surprise move, Sheikh Hasina has dropped 30 incumbent cabinet members including some heavyweights like Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak, Foreign Minister AK abdul Momen, and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi.

Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the August 15, 1975 mayhem that saw the assassination of Sheikh Mujib along with most members of his family. They were then on vacation in Germany. From Germany, the two sisters, the only survivors of Sheikh Mujib’s family, went to India for about six years of exiled life.

Still in exile in India, Hasina was elected the president of Awami League at the age of 34. She returned home from India on May 17, 1981 and immediately launched a campaign against the rule of military ruler Ziaur Rahman for restoration of democracy.

The Awami League, led by Hasina, won the June 1996 parliamentary elections coming to power for the first time since the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975.

In 2001 Hasina became the first leader to step down peacefully after serving a full five-year term in office and handed over power to a caretaker administration as per the constitution. Her party was defeated in the 2001 election conducted by a caretaker government.

She again led her party to an absolute win in the 2008 election overseen by a military-backed interim government. She took office for the second time in 2009. She also won the next three elections in 2014, 2018 and the latest on the 7th of  January 2024.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جاپان میں زلزلے سے 168 لوگوں کی ہلاکت کی تصدیق

حکام کا کہنا ہے کہ وسطی جاپان میں ایک طاقتور زلزلے کے ایک ہفت ...

اقوام متحدہ کی اسرائیل پر تنقید، غزہ ’موت اور مایوسی کا مقام‘ قرار

© UNICEF/Abed Zagout People clamour for food in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip انسانی ...

جاپان میں زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 126 ہو گئی

وسطی جاپان زلزلہ، ہزاروں گھروں میں پانی اور بجلی تاحال منقطع ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

Anurag Singh Thakur launches Government of India Calendar for year 2024

AMN Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur today launched the Government of India ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart