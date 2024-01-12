India-US Discuss Maritime Security and Ukraine Conflict in Bilateral Talks

India and the US Thursday held discussions focusing on maritime security challenges, especially the Red Sea region. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Bliken today had a telephone conversation in which the two leaders exchanged perspectives on developments in the Ukraine conflict. Dr Jaishankar appreciated Mer Blinken’s insights on the ongoing situation in West Asia, including Gaza. In a social media post, Dr Jaishankar said, New Delhi is looking forward to realising the extensive India-US cooperation agenda for 2024.