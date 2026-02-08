The Indian Awaaz

Seychelles President Patrick Herminie says, his country looks forward to expanding cooperation with India

Feb 8, 2026

President of Seychelles Patrick Herminie, on a five-day visit to India, arrived in Mumbai yesterday along with First Lady Veronique Herminie. The Seychelles President met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and later attended the India-Seychelles Business Roundtable organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Addressing the meet, President Herminie said India-Seychelles relations have strengthened over the past 50 years and his country looks forward to expanding cooperation. He said Seychelles views India with great respect, noting its position as the world’s fourth-largest economy. Minister Sonowal said the two countries share a trusted partnership based on people-to-people ties and maritime links, which has expanded to include cooperation in healthcare, education, maritime security and disaster response.

