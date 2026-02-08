The Indian Awaaz

Russia: 4 Indians injured in knife attack at university in Ufa

Feb 8, 2026

In Russia, Four Indians were among several people injured in a knife attack at a university in Ufa in the Bashkortostan Republic yesterday. The Indian Embassy in Russia said that, in an unfortunate incident of an attack, four Indian students have been injured. The Embassy is in touch with the Russian authorities. Officials from the Consulate of India in Kazan have been sent to Ufa to provide assistance to the injured students.

The Russian Federal Health Ministry, in a release, said that four people injured in the attack are receiving medical care. It added that one is in serious condition, while three others are in moderate condition. According to preliminary reports, a teenager armed with a knife entered a dormitory of the State Medical University in Ufa. The Interior Ministry said He attacked the students living there and stabbed several of them. The attacker, identified as a 15-year-old youth, has also been admitted to a local children’s hospital in serious condition. Authorities in Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Republic, have launched a high-level probe into the incident.

