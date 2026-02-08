Greek Defence Minister Dendias says India become indispensable partner for Europe

The Indian Awaaz

Feb 8, 2026

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias says India become indispensable partner for Europe

AMN / NEWS DESK

Greek Defence Minister Nikos Dendias has said India has become an indispensable partner for Europe, underlining the growing strategic and economic importance of India for the European Union and Greece in particular. Speaking at the India-EU Forum 2026, Dendias said that perceptions in Europe about India had evolved significantly over time. He said, now India is necessary-to-have.

Highlighting economic cooperation, the Greek minister expressed strong support for the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the European Union and India, saying it would deliver substantial benefits. The inaugural India-EU Forum concluded in New Delhi yesterday after two days of wide-ranging discussions on strengthening cooperation between India and the European Union across trade, security, technology and geopolitical domains.

