PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim

Last Updated on February 8, 2026 11:39 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Several MoUs signed between the two countries

AMN / Kuala Lumpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. During the talks, several MoUs were exchanged, including cooperation in disaster management, audiovisual co-production, combating and preventing corruption, semiconductor development, and security.

Prime Minister Modi said the cooperation between the two sides will expand in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, maritime security, and defence. He also said India’s stance on terrorism is clear that there can be no double standards and no compromise on terrorism. The two countries’ cooperation is growing in energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and the digital economy. He said collaboration will also deepen in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, health, and food security.

Prime Minister said India and Malaysia share a special bond as maritime neighbours and highlighted the strong people-to-people links and the presence of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia. The Prime Minister highlighted cultural and educational ties, including the Tamil language in Malaysia. He said the audiovisual agreement signed today will promote film and music exchanges, especially Tamil films. He also mentioned initiatives for youth, including university exchanges, skill development, and startup programs.

Prime Minister Modi said India is committed to ASEAN centrality and congratulated Malaysia on its chairmanship of ASEAN. He added that both countries agreed to complete the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) at the earliest. He said the Indo-Pacific region is emerging as an engine of growth and that India and Malaysia are working together for development, peace, and stability in the region.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “unequivocal” efforts in promoting peace and supporting diplomatic initiatives related to the Russia–Ukraine conflict and the situation in the Middle East, particularly Gaza.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi in Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said his discussions with the Indian leader went beyond routine diplomatic engagement and were marked by trust and understanding.

He expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s firm commitment to peacebuilding efforts, noting that India’s role in supporting dialogue-based solutions on global conflicts has been consistent and constructive.

Highlighting the trajectory of bilateral relations, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said India and Malaysia share long-standing ties dating back to 1957, which were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024. He said the partnership is anchored in deep historical links, strong people-to-people connections and steadily expanding economic cooperation.

The Malaysian Prime Minister said both sides are committed to deepening collaboration across a wide range of sectors, including trade and investment, semiconductors, the digital economy, local currency trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, food security, defence, education, healthcare, tourism and cultural exchanges. He said the scope of cooperation is comprehensive and both governments are focused on timely execution.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim noted that India and Malaysia exchanged 11 documents, including Memoranda of Understanding, during the visit. He said the agreements extend beyond conventional bilateral arrangements and cover areas such as semiconductors, healthcare and security cooperation.

Expressing optimism about economic engagement, he said Malaysia is keen to expand trade ties with India beyond the levels achieved in 2025 and described the use of local currencies—the Indian rupee and the Malaysian ringgit—for trade as a notable milestone.