51 Maoists Surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Division

Feb 7, 2026

AMN

A total of 51 Maoists surrendered today in Bijapur and Sukma districts of the Bastar division In Chhattisgarh. A reward of one crore sixty-one lakh rupees had been announced on these Maoists. In Bijapur district, thirty Maoist cadres renounced the path of violence and decided to return to the mainstream of society.

Twenty women Maoists are among those who surrendered. A reward of eighty-five lakh rupees had been declared on them. They surrendered before senior officials of the police and the CRPF.

Meanwhile, in Sukma district, twenty-one Maoists surrendered today. A reward of seventy-six lakh rupees had been announced on them. During the surrender, the Maoists handed over automatic weapons including AK-47 rifles, SLRs and barrel grenade launchers before Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P., Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan, and CRPF Deputy Inspector General Anand Singh Rajpurohit. The surrendered Maoists were provided immediate financial assistance of fifty thousand rupees each as an incentive under the State Government’s rehabilitation policy.

