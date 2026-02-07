Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting on Development Projects in J&K

Last Updated on February 7, 2026 10:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of development projects in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on key infrastructure works and the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes in the Union Territory.

According to reports the Home Minister reviewed project-wise implementation and issued directions for timely completion of the development works. He said that it is our priority to further accelerate the unprecedented growth in investment, industry, sports, and infrastructure that has taken place in J&K over the past decade and make J&K more developed.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and DGP Nalin Prabhat, among others. Later, Home Minister Shah departed for Raipur in Chhattisgarh. Shah arrived Jammu late Thursday night and kicked off his two-day visit to the region by touring the forward outposts of the Border Security Force at Gurnam and Bobiyian along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Friday.

On his return from Kathua, Mr. Shah chaired a security review meeting, which, among others, was attended by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, with a focus on freeing J&K from terrorism. The Home Minister also met the families of several policemen who laid down their lives fighting terrorism and handed over job letters to them. A BJP delegation also called on the home minister on Friday.