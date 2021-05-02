Seven killed in Myanmar protests

AMN/ WEB DESK

Seven protestors were killed by security forces in Myanmar on Sunday as protests against the military government took place at several places in the country. According to the local media reports, 2 protestors were killed in the central town of Wetlet, two were killed in different towns of the Shan State, and one each in Hsipaw, Nawnghkio and Hpakant.

The protests were coordinated with demonstrations across the world by the expatriate community of Myanmar to mark what the organisers called the ‘global Myanmar spring revolution’, reports Reuters. In recent weeks, the number of people in the protests had declined and the security forces also appeared to exercise more restraint.

In some places, Budhist monks led the demonstrators.The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) advocacy group says security forces have killed at least 759 protesters since the military take-over in Myanmar.

In the face of the strict clampdown on media, independent verification of the number of people killed in Myanmar was not possible, report news agencies and media outlets.

In some areas, civilians have fought the security forces and police with locally made crude weapons. The fight between the Myanmar army and the armed ethnic groups has also intensified since the army deposed the civilian government led by the state Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1.