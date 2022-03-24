FreeCurrencyRates.com

Setting up Media Commission not necessary to look into various aspects of regulations: I&B Minister

AMN

The government today said, the setting up of a Media Commission in the country is not considered necessary at present to look into the various aspects of regulations.

This was stated by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today. He was asked about the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology in this regard.

He said, the government regularly holds consultations with stakeholders and utilizes data and information available from various sources for policy formulation and building strategies.

خبرنامہ

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے یوکرین کی صورتحال کے بارے میں اعلیٰ سطح کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت AMN و ...

