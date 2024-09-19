THE INDIAN AWAAZ

Sep 18 Sensex and Nifty trade low; Sensex Drops 164 points and Nifty Falls by 66 points

Sep 18, 2024

Domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty are trading low after hitting their fresh highs in the intra-day trade.

BSE Sensex was trading down 164 points to 82,915, and Nifty-50 was at 25,352 with a fall of 66 points. Both the indices logged losses around 0.2 percent a short while ago.

In line with the equity markets, the broader market at BSE was also trading in negative territory. The MidCap index was trading nearly one percent down and the SmallCap index declined more than half percent when the reports last came in.

