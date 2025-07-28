BSNL Posts Back-to-Back Profits in Q3 and Q4 of FY 2024-25: Scindia

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Jul 28, 2025
BSNL Posts Back-to-Back Profits in Q3 and Q4 of FY 2024-25: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today informed that Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) registered back-to-back net profits of 260 crore rupees and 280 crore rupees in the third and fourth quarters of the financial year 2024-25.

Briefing media in New Delhi after chairing the first of the two high-level CGM Review Meetings convened by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with BSNL, the Minister highlighted that the highest Capex in the history of BSNL was recorded at nearly 25 thousand crores in the financial year 2024-25. He also noted that BSNL has added new customers to its base, from 8.55 crore in June of last year to almost 9 crore today.

