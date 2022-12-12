Sensex, Nifty close almost flat amid negative cues from global markets

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Sensex and the Nifty today closed almost flat amid negative cues from global share markets. The BSE Sensex finished near 62,100 points while the Nifty settled below the 18,500 mark.

The Sensex declined 51 points to close at 62,131 while the Nifty added one point to end at 18,457.

Global shares indices today witnessed losses amid fear of interest rate hikes by the US and European central banks. Rising COVID-19 infections in China after restrictions were eased also weighed on investor sentiment. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng tumbled 2.2 per cent, China’s Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9 per cent and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 0.7 percent. Japan’s NIKKEI-225 and Singapore’s Straits Times both, fell 0.2 per cent each.

European shares were also down in intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX, London’s FTSE 100, and France’s CAC were trading 0.1 percent down when reports last came in.