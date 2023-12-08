SENSEX: Key domestic indices end in red amid negative cues from global share markets

AMN

The Key domestic indices ended in red amid negative cues from the global share markets. The BSE Sensex lost 132 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 69,522. The NSE Nifty fell 37 points, or 0.17 percent to end at 20,901.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-cap index rose by 0.66 percent and the Small-cap index gained 0.28 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of 12 companies appreciated while 18 companies declined. Power Grid climbed 2.43 percent, Ultra Cement rose 1.62 percent and Titan gained 1.1 percent.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel fell 2.46 percent, Hindustan Uniliver declined 1.8 percent and Tata Steel lost 1.37 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, 14 sectors logged gains while six witnessed losses.

Utilities sector climbed 3.16 percent, Power gained 2.67 percent and Services sector rose by 1.63 percent.

On the other side, FMCG lost 0.85 percent, Metal index fell 0.75 percent and Tech sector slipped 0.38 percent.

The overall market breadth was Positive, as the shares of 2,144 companies appreciated while those of 1,619 declined. A total of 122 companies remained unchanged.