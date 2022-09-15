Sensex falls 400 points, Nifty ends below 17,900; IT, metals, realty top losers

Markets at close today-Sensex was down 412.96 points or 0.68 percent at 59,934. Nifty shed 126.40 points or 0.70 percent, ending at 17,877.40. About 1648 shares advanced, 1754 shares declined, and 113 shares were unchanged.

Among sectors, Nifty IT was the top loser with Infosys and Tech Mahindra losing 3 percent each. Autos were in the fast lane as Maruti Suzuki surged 3.2 percent. Eicher Motors rallied 2.7 percent to join the Rs 1 trillion market cap club. Pharma and realty sectors took a beating too, losing over a percent.