FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     15 Sep 2022 05:31:12      انڈین آواز

Sensex falls 400 points, Nifty ends below 17,900; IT, metals, realty top losers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Markets at close today-Sensex was down 412.96 points or 0.68 percent at 59,934. Nifty shed 126.40 points or 0.70 percent, ending at 17,877.40. About 1648 shares advanced, 1754 shares declined, and 113 shares were unchanged.

Among sectors, Nifty IT was the top loser with Infosys and Tech Mahindra losing 3 percent each. Autos were in the fast lane as Maruti Suzuki surged 3.2 percent. Eicher Motors rallied 2.7 percent to join the Rs 1 trillion market cap club. Pharma and realty sectors took a beating too, losing over a percent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 World medals

Vinesh Phogat clinched a bronze medal in the 53kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday. ...

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza eyes glory at World Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace equestrian rider Fouaad Mirza has exuded confidence of bringing glory to India with a ...

Golf: Abhijit Chadha cards flawless 62 i to lead the field after round one of Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Chandigarh's Abhijit Chadha carded a flawless eight-under 62 to lead the field after firs ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart