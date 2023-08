File Pic

At the stock market, the Sensex at the Bombay Stock Exchange ended with a gain of just 11 points, to end the day at 65,087. The Nifty at the National Stock Exchange moved up 5 points, to 19,347. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index rose 0.6 percent and the Smallcap index climbed 0.8 percent.