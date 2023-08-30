इंडियन आवाज़     30 Aug 2023 11:28:51      انڈین آواز

FM Sitharaman emphasises on digital capability upgradation of Regional Rural Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday emphasised on digital capability upgradation of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Chairing the review meeting of RRBs of Northern Region in New Delhi, Ms Sitharaman also instructed Punjab National Bank to ensure that all RRBs with them acquire digital onboarding capability by first of November this year.

The Minister urged the RRBs to remove duplication of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts. She also directed to facilitate storage facility for apple growers particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The Minister stressed that banks should map RRBs with MSME clusters and put greater thrust on increasing network of rural branches in cluster areas identified by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Ms Sitharaman further highlighted the increasing penetration under Mudra Yojana and Financial inclusion. She also suggested to prepare a roadmap for completing the designated activities in a time bound manner.

