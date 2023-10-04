Sensex closes below 65,250 mark; Nifty settles 93 points down at 19,436

The Key domestic share indices today ended around half a percent down. The BSE Sensex closed below the 65,250 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below 19,450 points. Both indices fell marginally amid negative global cues. The Sensex finished 286 points down at 65,226 while the Nifty settled 93 points down at 19,436.



In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index declined 1.52 percent and the Small-cap index fell 0.96 percent. In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of eight companies appreciated while 18 companies declined. Nestle India climbed 2.9 percent. HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, both gained one and a half per cent each.



On the other hand, Axis Bank plunged 4.4 percent, SBI Bank declined 2.8 percent and NTPC fell two and a half percent. In sectoral indices at the BSE, three sectors logged gains while 17 fell. IT sector gained 0.3 percent, the Teck index rose 0.2 percent and FMCG added 0.1 percent.



On the other side, Consumer Durable declined two percent while the Reality index fell 1.8 percent and the Power sector slipped one and a half percent. The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 2,387 companies declined and 1,295 companies gained. A total of 113 shares remained unchanged.