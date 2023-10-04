इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 11:26:25      انڈین آواز

Sensex closes below 65,250 mark; Nifty settles 93 points down at 19,436

Leave a comment
Published On: By
The Key domestic share indices today ended around half a percent down. The BSE Sensex closed below the 65,250 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below 19,450 points. Both indices fell marginally amid negative global cues. The Sensex finished 286 points down at 65,226 while the Nifty settled 93 points down at 19,436.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index declined 1.52 percent and the Small-cap index fell 0.96 percent. In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of eight companies appreciated while 18 companies declined. Nestle India climbed 2.9 percent. HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever, both gained one and a half per cent each.

On the other hand, Axis Bank plunged 4.4 percent, SBI Bank declined 2.8 percent and NTPC fell two and a half percent. In sectoral indices at the BSE, three sectors logged gains while 17 fell. IT sector gained 0.3 percent, the Teck index rose 0.2 percent and FMCG added 0.1 percent.

On the other side, Consumer Durable declined two percent while the Reality index fell 1.8 percent and the Power sector slipped one and a half percent. The overall market breadth was negative as shares of 2,387 companies declined and 1,295 companies gained. A total of 113 shares remained unchanged.

    Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Nobel in Chemistry to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Alexei Ekimov for quantum dots

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2023 #NobelPrize in Chemistry to Moungi G. Bawe ...

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

@Powered By: Logicsart