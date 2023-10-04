इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 11:25:57      انڈین آواز

Government forms National Turmeric Board NTB

Published On:

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The Government of India today notified the constitution of the National Turmeric Board NTB which will focus on the development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in the country.

The Board will provide leadership on turmeric-related matters, augment the efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with the Spices Board and other Government agencies in the development and growth of the turmeric sector. Briefing media in New Delhi, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said, the Board will play an instrumental role in increasing awareness and consumption of turmeric and develop new markets globally to increase exports. He said it was a long pending demand of the farmers of Telangana.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. More than 30 varieties of Turmeric are grown in India and it is grown in over 20 States in the country. The largest producing states of Turmeric are Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. India has more than 62 percent share of world trade in turmeric.

