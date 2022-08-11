Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to CBI custody till Aug 20 in Asansol after arrest in cattle smuggling case

AMN

The special CBI court sentenced 10 days CBI custody to the Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal today who has been arrested this morning in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Earlier has been produced before the special CBI court in Asansol this evening and sentenced to CBI custody till 20th August.

Anubrata Mondal is being brought to the Nizam Palace in Kolkata this night. Trinamool leader’s lawyer Sanjeev Daw said, if he falls ill while in custody, he will be taken to Command Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. He was arrested from his house in Bolpur taken to a guest house in Shitalpur, Khushki, West Burdwan this afternoon. There, his health has been examined at the CBI’s temporary camp office.

Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, the opposition BJP said a devil like the Birbhum strongman deserves to be in jail and should not be set free again. After Anubrata Mondal’s arrest, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the TMC leader was closely associated with CM Mamata Banerjee. After some days, Mamata Banerjee and Congress will disown this man but from the beginning, they are trying to save this man. Yesterday, SSKM, one of the premier government institutions of the state, denied admission to Anubrata Mondal. At that time, the pressure from the so-called higher authority came on the superintendent of a sub-divisional hospital and he sent 4 doctors to the home of Anubrata Mondal.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that Anubrata Mondal had ruined many lives and tortured people in Birbhum.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said Mondal was a good organizer for the party and he was disappointed at his arrest. While stating that he doesn’t know the specific details of Mondal’s arrest, Roy said the Birbhum leader will fight the matter legally.