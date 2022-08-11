FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2022 11:03:00      انڈین آواز

Senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to CBI custody till Aug 20 in Asansol after arrest in cattle smuggling case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN
The special CBI court sentenced 10 days CBI custody to the Senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal today who has been arrested this morning in connection with a cattle smuggling case. Earlier has been produced before the special CBI court in Asansol this evening and sentenced to CBI custody till 20th August.

Anubrata Mondal is being brought to the Nizam Palace in Kolkata this night. Trinamool leader’s lawyer Sanjeev Daw said, if he falls ill while in custody, he will be taken to Command Hospital in Kolkata for treatment. He was arrested from his house in Bolpur taken to a guest house in Shitalpur, Khushki, West Burdwan this afternoon. There, his health has been examined at the CBI’s temporary camp office.

Following the arrest of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, the opposition BJP said a devil like the Birbhum strongman deserves to be in jail and should not be set free again. After Anubrata Mondal’s arrest, West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the TMC leader was closely associated with CM Mamata Banerjee. After some days, Mamata Banerjee and Congress will disown this man but from the beginning, they are trying to save this man. Yesterday, SSKM, one of the premier government institutions of the state, denied admission to Anubrata Mondal. At that time, the pressure from the so-called higher authority came on the superintendent of a sub-divisional hospital and he sent 4 doctors to the home of Anubrata Mondal.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh alleged that Anubrata Mondal had ruined many lives and tortured people in Birbhum.

TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy said Mondal was a good organizer for the party and he was disappointed at his arrest. While stating that he doesn’t know the specific details of Mondal’s arrest, Roy said the Birbhum leader will fight the matter legally.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Army Chief Manoj Pande felicitates Indian Army Participants of CWG 2022

AMN Army Chief General Manoj Pande Wednesday felicitated Indian Army Participants of Commonwealth Games 20 ...

Serena Williams announces retirement from professional tennis

AMN/ WEB DESK American tennis legend Serena Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, has announced tha ...

Chess Olympiad: Indian Women Clinch first-ever medal at Olympiad: bronze in Open section

Harpal Singh Bedi / Mamallapuram Indian women’s team scripted a new chapter by winning the country’s fi ...

خبرنامہ

جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر منتخب

این ڈی اے کے امیدوار جگدیپ دھنکھڑ بھارت کے چودہویں نائب صدر م ...

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart