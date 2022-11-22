FreeCurrencyRates.com

Seminar on impact of pandemic on education

The second National Summit on Leadership in Positivity was organized by Dr. Dnyaneshwar Mulay, Personal Account of Member NHRC, former Secretary- Ministry of External Affairs held on November 18, 2022 at Civil Services Officers Institute, New Delhi.

Addressing the summit  ‘National Summit on Leadership Positivity’,  Mrs. Rani Patel, Founder President of Aarohan’, a non-governmental organization that works for the welfare of the marginalized and transgender.

 “We have good policies in place but the execution part is lacking because of unawareness. The impact of the pandemic on the children has exacerbated the learning process and resulted in a number of shocks to children, families as well as the entire education system. Families were facing sustained financial pressure because of the loss of the jobs of bread earners” she said.

Due to two years of the closure of the schools and without preparation opening of the schools, the students has to face great learning losses and continue to fall behind and the drop outs from the schools. The schools registered a steep increase in vulnerability and school drop outs particularly among girls who are also at risk for exploitation.

Shaping leadership is a continued process, in given conditions she appealed NHRC policy makers and constitutional experts to look into the matter. She appealed to establish a human chain involving the State HRCs, local stakeholders and the students to spread awareness and execution of policies. This will not only motivate the students to participate but help them to grow as leaders to attain equality in practice.

She further added, “In India alone 247 million schools going children were affected, out of which more than 3/4th of the students study in government schools, most of them come from marginalized section.

She believes in “whatever we learn in our first 25 years of age, we use those experiences in addressing the issues and challenges in our lifetime”.

Luminaries who participated in the seminar included former President of India- Ram Nath Kovind, Padma Shree- Dr. Prakash Baba Amte, Magsaysay Award- Dr. Mandakini Amte

Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha- Harivansh, Chairman of NHRC- Hon’ble Justice Mr. Arun Kumar Mishra, President of the Indian Council of Cultural Research- Prof. Vinay Sahsarbuddhe, Former vice chairman of the Planning Commission and Sherpa G-20- Mr. Amitabh Kant Air Marshal- Ajit Shankarrao Bhonsle, Co-founder and CEO of GS Dallas Group- Sanjeev Khanna, Founder Association for Socio-political Reforms- Deependra Mishra, Director Yashoda Hospitals- Upasana Arora.

