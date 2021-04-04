‘Self-love is numero uno’ says Katrina Kaif

Beautiful actress Katrina Kaif says ‘self-love is numero uno’ and urges every woman to be fiercely independent and voice her opinions. “People will tell us all kinds of things and that is why, self-love is numero uno,” she says. Adding: “Women should know what they are capable of. Sky should be our limit. We should not give anyone any kind of power to bog us down or even under-value ourselves.”

Katrina says she feels happy to see changes towards how women are perceived today. “The gap in education, the lack of access to equal opportunities and the deep-rooted belief that women are the weaker sex is a problematic perception. The stereotype that we attach to women should end and I am glad to see a change taking place as we speak,” asserts the popular star. Adding, “I grew up in a family where I was always surrounded by my mother and sisters. They are the strongest women I know. I believe that I am quite privileged that my gender has never made things difficult for me,” Katrina says.