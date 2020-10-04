Rahul, Priyanka pledge to fight for justice in Hathras case
इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2020 08:49:22      انڈین آواز

Schools in Delhi to Remain Closed till October 31 Amid Covid-19 Spread

Published On: By

AMN / New Delhi

Schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 31 because of the coronavirus spread, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today.

Schools in Delhi were earlier ordered to remain closed till October 5 while online education continues.

Manish Sisodia’s tweet in Hindi translates to “All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to Corona. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that being a parent, he understands the seriousness of the situation. At this time it is inappropriate to take any risk when it comes to the health of children”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had released the Unlock 5 guidelines on September 30 wherein State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision on reopening educational institutions after October 15, in a graded manner after consultation with the respective school/ institution management.

“The decision shall be taken in consultation with the (management of the) respective school/institution, based on their assessment of the situation,” the Home Ministry said, adding, however, that online and distance learning was the preferred mode of teaching at this time. Following are some of the conditions that have to be followed:

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.

With Unlock 4, the MHA had allowed for Class 9 – 12 students to voluntarily go to school for seeking clarification of doubts by meeting teachers. However, the written consent of parents was made mandatory and Coronavirus containment zone areas remained excluded.

