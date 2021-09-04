SC stays Kerala govt’s decision to hold Class XI Examinations amid rising COVID cases



AMN

The Supreme Court has stayed the Kerala Government’s decision to conduct plus-one examinations at a time when the state is witnessing a high number of COVID cases every day. The General Education Department has decided to conduct the Plus One Board Exams from 5th of September. The decision is a big relief for parents and students who were concerned about the offline exam amid the pandemic.

In an oral observation, an SC bench led by Justice Khanwilkar slammed the government for not considering the safety of students by proceeding with the offline mode of examination when the pandemic situation in the state goes unabated. The court stressed on the fact that around three lakh students will take the exam offline, scheduled to be held until 27th September amid the pandemic.