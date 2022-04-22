SC rejects bail plea of NCP leader Nawab Malik

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court today rejected the bail plea of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in relation to a money laundering case. A bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Surya Kant said that it will not interfere with the Bombay High Court order of 15th March. The court, however, said, Malik can avail of the remedy available under the law before the trial court.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested the Maharashtra Minister on 23rd of February alleging Malik’s involvement in terror funding based on a 1999-2005 land deal involving Dawood Ibrahim’s late sister Haseena Parkar. He has been under custody ever since his arrest, with the Special PMLA Court at Mumbai extending his remand from time to time.