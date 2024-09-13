SC Grants Bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

AMN

The Supreme Court today granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged excise policy scam. Chief Minister Kejriwal was granted relief subject to a bail bond of 10 lakh rupees. The Apex Court also put conditions on his release on bail, saying the AAP leader should not make any public comments on the merits of the case and should be present for all hearings before the trial court unless exempted.

A two-judge Bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan pronounced the verdict in the petitions filed by the Delhi Chief Minister challenging his arrest and seeking bail in the case by CBI in connection with the scam.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Kejriwal till the 25th of this month in connection with the liquor policy scam.

The AAP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on the 21st of March this year in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. On the 26th of June, the CBI formally arrested him in a corruption case linked to the alleged scam. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case on the 12th of July and he is currently in judicial custody in the CBI’s corruption case.