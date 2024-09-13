Aviation Sector instrumental in making India fastest growing economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the aviation sector has played an important role in making India the fastest-growing economy in the world. Through this sector, the government is working to connect people, culture, and prosperity. Addressing the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in New Delhi today, Mr. Modi said that an increasing middle class, leading to higher demand, are driving forces behind the progress of this sector.

He added that India’s aviation sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, enhancing ease of travel for citizens and boosting connectivity. The Prime Minister said that, in India, the growth of the civil aviation sector is unprecedented. In just a decade, India has undergone a huge transformation. He said that, over these years, India has evolved from an aviation-exclusive country to an aviation-inclusive one. Mr. Modi stated that women-led development is a commitment of his government, and the aviation sector is significantly contributing to this mission.

He added that about 15 percent of pilots in India are women. He also said that people must be aware of the innovation of Vertiports. Mr. Modi explained that it is a model of air transport that is improving the ease of travel in cities. He said the government is preparing the country for advanced air mobility. The Prime Minister added that the day is not far when traveling by air-taxi will become a reality.

The Prime Minister proclaimed the adoption of the “Delhi Declaration,” by all the member states. The Delhi Declaration is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region’s aviation sector to new heights. Mr. Modi said that the Delhi Declaration will advance the resolve for regional connectivity, innovation, and sustainable growth in aviation. The Prime Minister also announced the planting of 80 thousand trees to commemorate 80 years of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation.