SC directs Sambhal court not to take further steps on mosque survey until Jan 8

AMN

The Supreme Court today asked the mosque committee to approach the high court against the local court’s order of survey and added such petition would be listed within three days.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure peace and harmony in Sambhal as it restrained a local court from taking any further steps regarding the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid until January 8. It asked the mosque committee to approach the high court against the local court’s order of survey and said such petition would be listed within three days.

The apex court said the advocate commissioner’s report based on the survey shall also be kept confidential. “We hope and trust the trial court would not take any further steps in the matter until the high court takes up the proceedings in relation to the matter and passes suitable orders.”

SC heard the matter days after violence erupted during the survey on November 24 and left four people dead. The Uttar Pradesh government late on Thursday night named former Allahabad high court judge Devendra Kumar Arora as the head of a three-member committee to probe the violence.Eight plaintiffs, including Supreme Court lawyer Hari Shankar Jain, filed a suit in Sambhal’s civil court on November 19 claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was built on the site of a “Harihar Temple”. They sought access to the site, referring to it as a temple.