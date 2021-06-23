SC approves CBSE, ICSE Class 12 evaluation schemes

WEB DESK

Supreme Court while hearing the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 evaluation scheme concerns from students and other stakeholders today said that the evaluation schemes set by CBSE and CISCE were fair and reasonable and that the court saw no reason to interfere with them. The evaluation formulae by the two main boards are thus accepted.

Petitions were filed regarding some of the clauses regarding the evaluation formula.

CBSE and ICSE counsels responded to the queries in front of the special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari on Tuesday, June 22.

Supreme Court also heard the plea seeking a cancellation of the CBSE compartment exams 2021. A joint plea filed by 1,152 students wants CBSE to evaluate compartment students on the basis of the evaluation scheme decided by regular students.

The apex court decided that the Class 12 board exam will not be cancelled for the compartment, private and repeater students. They will appear for a physical exam when the situation is conducive, sometime between August 15 and September 15.

The petition by 1152 students to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Compartment exam was rejected.

Physical exam facility for students who are not happy with formula-based evaluation

The CBSE Class 12 board exam results will be declared by July 31 as per the 30:30:40 formula decided and those who aren’t satisfied with their results can register online for a physical exam later on. The marks secured in that exam will be considered as final.