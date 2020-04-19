Saudi Arabia registers 1132 fresh Covid-19 cases over past 24 hrs

WEB DESK

Saudi Arabia has registered 1132 fresh cases of Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 8274, a health ministry spokesman said yesterday. The Kingdom has also recorded five new coronavirus deaths, raising the death toll to 92.

In view of the increasing cases of Covid -19 in the Kingdom , the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoting the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia said that Ramadan’s communal Taraweeh and Eid prayers should be held at home as a preventive measure.

Saudi Arabia has already suspended group prayers in mosques as a precautionary measure. The Kingdom also asked Muslims around the world to delay their plans for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages amid uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.