China classifies coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area

China has classified the coronavirus epicentre Wuhan as a low-risk area, days after it revised upwards the city’s death toll by 50 per cent. Meanwhile, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) today said that 16 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country yesterday, with nine imported cases and seven local transmissions. It said, the death toll remained at 4,632 as no new fatalities were reported.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China’s State Council, cities, counties and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas.

Those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas. The overall confirmed cases in China had reached 82,735 till yesterday. The NHC said, the total number of imported cases climbed to 1,575.