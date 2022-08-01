Satyendra Prakash is new Principal DG of PIB

Staff Reporter

Satyendra Prakash today assumed charge as Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau. He is an Indian Information Service officer of the 1988 batch. Prior to this, Mr. Prakash held the position of Principal DG, Central Bureau of Communication.

Satyendra Prakash earlier represented the Government of India in various national and international forums such as UNESCO, UNICEF, UNDP, among others. He has been instrumental in formulation of draft Guidelines for Content Regulation of Government Advertising, Internet and Digital Media Policy, FM Radio Policy, Digital Cinema Policy, among others for the Central Bureau of Communication.

Prakash has also been associated with many major public campaigns of the Government of India, designing and executing outreach activities.