इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2023 02:17:29      انڈین آواز
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty achieve career-best No. 2 in world badminton rankings

Published On: By


 Harpal Singh Bedi

 Asian champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty moved up a spot to achieve their all-time career-high rank of world No. 2 as per the latestrankings released by the Badminton World Federation on Tuesday.


On the other hand former World Champion PV Sindhu, who slipped to No. 17 in the women’s singles rankings last week, maintained position despite her opening-round exitat the Korea Open last week. It is her worst ranking in a decade.

Satwik and Chirag have won three BWF World Tour titles this year including the Indonesia Open (Super 1000), Korea Open (Super 500) and the Swiss Open(Super 300). They are also unbeaten currently for 10 matches on the BWF World Tour and are yet to lose a final this year.

The Indian duo claimed the Korea Open title on Sunday by beating world No. 1 duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto of Indonesia in the final.In April, Chirag  and Satwik also claimed the doubles title at the Asia Championships in Dubai for India’s first title since 1965.
  HS Prannoy remains  as India’s top-ranked singles player in 10th position in the men’s singles rankings.
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are the leading duo in the women’s doubles at No. 19 while Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy, at No. 30, are country’s leading pairin mixed doubles.

