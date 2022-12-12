Sara Ali Khan shares childhood photo with ‘Badi Amma’

Pretty actress Sara Ali Khan, on Thursday, sent warm birthday wishes to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. Taking to Instagram, Sara shared a collage picture which she captioned,” Happiest Birthday my dearest Badi Amma. Thank you for being our rock solid pillar of support. I love you so much. And I truly aspire to be 1/10th the woman you are #grace #beauty #intelligence.”





The two-time national award winner actor Sharmila Tagore is known for his amazing performances in movies like ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’, ‘An Evening in Paris’, ‘Aradhana’, ‘Amar Prem’, ‘Chupke Chupke’ , ‘Desh Premee’ and many more.