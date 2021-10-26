Govt determined to bring peace and development in J&K, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Samhitha and Prajwal  record  victories in the first round of the  Fenesta Open  Tennis Nationals

Harpal  Singh Bedi 

New Delhi, 25 October: Samhitha S Chamarthi commenced her campaign with an impressive 6-1, 7-5 win over  19-year-old Kashish Bhatia in the first round of the women’s singles of  Fenesta Open National tennis championship here on Monday.

Playing an all-round game, Samhitha won the first set 6-1. Though the second set was more keenly fought  Samhitha closed  out the match on time.

“The match was superb. The first set was really good and in the second set, I was up 4-1. It just took a little longer as she played well in the second set. It was a great experience today being the first match.”  said Samhitha

In the Men’s singles’ first round, it turned out to be an easy outing for Prajwal Dev SD,against Lakshay Gupta, as he emerged  6-4, 6-2. winner, 

“It was a good game but I am capable of playing better. I am sure I will get used to the conditions ahead better,” said  Prajwal Dev.

Prithvi Sekar beat Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2. Prithvi said “It’s been a great experience playing this tournament after a long time Last two years. I couldn’t perform well in this tournament. But this time, I’m able to get back to my game and have a strong opportunity. In today’s game somehow I managed to play well against my opponent and I hope I will play my best in the coming matches.”

In the Women’s Singles, Nidhi Chilumala was also in good touch as she outlasted Sai Dedeepya 6-3,  6-2. Nidhi had a good game-plan and did not face much resistance.

Rashmika Bhamidapaty was in great  form against Ayushi Singh. She dropped just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 victory effort in the first round.

Other winners included Jagmeet Kaur, Zeel Desai, and Shreya Tatavathy. who did not face much resistance from their opponents in the first round.

“I came from Germany the day before yesterday and it is was so cold there. I’m still trying to adapt to the conditions here, it is so hot now. I won today’s game and feel a lot better and positive now,” said Zeel Desai

“It was a good experience. I am coming back to play after a long time due to Covid. I am playing the Fenesta Open again and the atmosphere here is always great,” said Nidhi Chilumala

Akansha Nitture, was also a creditable winner against Ishwari Anant.  “It was a good game, though not 100 per cent. I am hoping to play better in my next match,” said Akanksha

 

Results:

Mens Singles  (First Round)

Rishi Reddy bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-2,6-1; Prajwal Dev SD bt Lakshay Gupta 6-4, 6-2; Digvijay P Singh bt Chirag Duhan 6-1, 6-1; Fardeen Qumar bt Chinmay Dev C 6-4, 7-6(6); Prithvi Sekar bt Kunal Anand 6-3, 6-2; Ranjeet VM bt Yugal Bansal 5-7,6-3,6-1, Dalwinder Singh bt Bharat N Kumaran 6-2, 6-2

Womens Singles ;

Samhitha S Chamarthi bt Kashish Bhatia 6-1, 7-5; Nidhi Chilumala bt Sai Dedeepya 6-3; 6-2; Reshma Maruri bt Arthi Muniyan 6-2; 6-1; Rashmika Bhamidapaty bt Ayushi Singh 6-1, 6-0; Jagmeet Kaur bt Veda Varshitha 6-2, 6-1; Shreya Tatavathy bt Pratibha P Narayan 6-2, 6-3; Akanksha Nitture bt Ishwari Anant M 6-2, 6-0; Zeel Desai bt Yubrani Banerjee 6-1, 6-2

Womens Doubles ;

Ishwari Anant Matere/Aarthi Muniyan bt Sonashe Bhatnagar/ Sai Dedeepya Yeddula 1-6, 6-4, 10-8; Rashmikaa Shrivalii Bhamidipaty/Smriti Bhasin bt Anusha Kondaveeti/Dakshata Girishkumar Patel 6-4, 6-1; Sharmada Balu /Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi bt Pooja Ingale/Srinidhi S 6-0,6-4; Avishka Gupta/Pratibha Prasad Narayan bt Vanshita Pathania/ Bala Gayathri Snigdha 6-3,6-3; Vaidehi Chaudhari/ Mihika Yadav bt Prerna Bhambri/ Samhitha Sai Chamarathi 4-6, 6-2, 10-6

HSB

