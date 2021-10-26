Sports: Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach’s post

AMN / HSB

Former Captain Rahul Dravid is all but certain to be the Indian Cricket team’s next head coach after he formally applied for the high-profile position today. With Dravid, the current head of National Cricket Academy applying, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there are not many big names in the fray who can match the batting great’s stature.

A senior BCCI official today said, Dravid is the first and only choice of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid had recently met the BCCI brass in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings where Ganguly and Shah spoke to him about taking up the position once Ravi Shastri steps down at the end of India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup.