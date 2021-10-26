Govt determined to bring peace and development in J&K, says Home Minister Amit Shah
Sudan’s military dissolves civilian rule; arrests political leaders
Millions of Afghans to face starvation this winter unless urgent action is taken, warns UN WFP
PM Modi congratulates Uzbekistan President on his victory in election
Special vaccination drive for college students in Maharashtra begins
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Oct 2021 01:36:03      انڈین آواز

Sports: Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach’s post

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / HSB

Former Captain Rahul Dravid is all but certain to be the Indian Cricket team’s next head coach after he formally applied for the high-profile position today. With Dravid, the current head of National Cricket Academy applying, the job for the Cricket Advisory Committee becomes easier as there are not many big names in the fray who can match the batting great’s stature.

A senior BCCI official today said, Dravid is the first and only choice of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid had recently met the BCCI brass in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL final between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings where Ganguly and Shah spoke to him about taking up the position once Ravi Shastri steps down at the end of India’s campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey Junior World Cup to be held without spectators at venue

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi: Hockey India and FIH on Tuesday announced that Hockey Junior World Cup sch ...

Winning start by Rohit, Akash at the AIBA World Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Rohit Mor and Akash Sangwan gave the Indian campaign a flying start as they c ...

Sports: Rahul Dravid formally applies for head coach’s post

AMN / HSB Former Captain Rahul Dravid is all but certain to be the Indian Cricket team's next head coach af ...

خبرنامہ

گلوبل ہنگر انڈیکس: کتنی حقیقت کتنا فسانہ

عندلیب اختر ؓ دنیا بھر میں بھوک اور غربت کے حوالے سے جاری گل ...

تمل ناڈو میں خواتین ملازمین کو ’بیٹھنے کا حق‘ مل گیا

ُجاوید اخترتمل ناڈو ہندوستان کی ایسی دوسری ریاست بن گئی ہے ج ...

کورونا سے تحفظ کی گولی کے حوصلہ افزا نتائج

دو امریکی کمپنیوں کی جانب سے کورونا سے تحفظ کے لیے بنائی گئی ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz