Saina Nehwal storms into pre quarter finals of BWF World Championship

London Olympic bronze medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal produced a fine performance to kick-off her BWF World Championships campaign with a straight game win over Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi  .

A former world number one, Saina took 38 minutes to dispatch Ngan Yi 21-19 21-9 in the opening round.

The 32-year-old Indian, who has a silver and bronze from the Worlds, thus moved into the pre-quarterfinals as her second-round opponent, Nozomi Okuhara pulled out of the tournament due to an injury, giving the Indian a bye.

