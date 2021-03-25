Saina Nehwal, Ira Sharma enter in quarter-finals of Orleans Masters

SPORTS DESK

London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Ira Sharma advanced to the quarter-finals of the Orleans Masters tournament in Paris today.

Saina Nehwal prevailed over France’s Marie Batomene and Ira Sharma beat Bulgaria’s Mariya Mitsova in the women’s singles second round.

Ira Sharma to clash against Denmark’s Line Christophersen next.

In Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth entered the third round with a win over compatriot Ajay Jayaram in the second round. Kidambi Srikanth will next meet Malaysia’s Cheam June Wei.

Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy reached the women’s doubles quarter-finals after receiving a bye in their second round match against Indonesia’s Fabriana Kusuma and Amalia Pratiwi.